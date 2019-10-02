Nigerian football fraternity have been thrown into deep mourning following the untimely and tragic death of two Police Machine players Saturday Glory and Ani Ekong.
These two players died on Tuesday evening, October 1, which was the day Nigerians were celebrating their 59th Independence....
