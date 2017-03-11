Submit Post Advertise

[Help] Uncle Who Sexually Abused Me Now Wants To Come To My Wedding

Discussion in 'Nigeria Help & Lifeline Articles' started by auntyzenya, Jul 13, 2015. Views count: 4564

Should She Invite The Uncle To Her Wedding?

  1. auntyzenya

    auntyzenya Member

    In a few months, I am supposed to be having the best day of my life as I finally marry the man I love. We wanted to keep the celebration quiet, so we are only having a small gathering of friends and family members. But my beautiful day was almost ruined when I saw the name of my uncle on the list of guests from my parents. When I was 14 years old, my uncle sexually assaulted me and it ruined a big part of my life.

    abuse12.jpg

    As I turned 14, my parents made plans to travel for two weeks and I declined to go. They asked if I minded staying with my uncle and his wife for the two weeks and I did not mind because my uncle and I had always been close when I was growing up. But after my parents left, my uncle began to act suspiciously. His touches became more and more inappropriate and I became more uncomfortable. When his wife was away for the day, my uncle sexually assaulted me and my childhood died.

    When my parents sent me their invitation list with my uncle's name on it, I sat in a chair and cried. With only months before my wedding, I may have to relive that day when I was 14 and tell my parents what happened. Whether they believe me or not is unimportant. On what is supposed to be the happiest day of my life, I will not have the uncle that destroyed my childhood as an honored guest.

    What do you think?

    If you would like to discuss your issues with the community please send an email to auntyzenya@nigerianbulletin.com - please do not use your real names or add phone numbers to your emails
     
    auntyzenya, Jul 13, 2015
    Comments

  2. Temitope

    Temitope Temitope Akinola Curators

    This story should have been told to your parents (or at least your mother) long ago. It's not too late to tell it anyway. Pls you may also need to tell your fiance as this doesn't need to take him as a surprise if perhaps your uncle decides against all persuasion to make a show on your wedding day.

    Such issues may generate some controversies in the family and your fiance may hear about it. So you need to tell your fiance first (if you truly love and trust one another) and then your parents, so that they can by all means expunge his name from the guest list.

    At the same time, you should know that this is Nigeria and events can be porous. Some people can choose to attend whether you invite them or not. So prepare for the worst. Build your emotional strength to be indifferent even if your uncle choses to appear on your wedding day.

    What we also need to know is if your uncle has actually shown remorse at any point in time for what he did. If he's a changed person you can chose to forgive him. Even if he hasn't changed, you can still forgive him for the sake of your own peace of mind.
     
    Temitope, Jul 13, 2015
  3. ese

    ese Administrator

    Sorry about your predicament but you shouldnt start your marriage with a lie, open up to your fiance and I am sure he will understand.
    I know its hard reliving such memories but you have to tell your parents, so that he can be removed from the guest list. Besides this, imagine how many kids,relatives or not you will help by opening up and the satisfaction that comes with it
     
    ese, Jul 13, 2015
  4. Ochanya

    Ochanya Member

    when next you see him,CASTRATE HIM...Thankmelater
     
    Ochanya, Jul 14, 2015
  5. DrEee

    DrEee Member

     
    DrEee, Mar 11, 2017 at 8:52 AM
