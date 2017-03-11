[Help] Uncle Who Sexually Abused Me Now Wants To Come To My Wedding

If you would like to discuss your issues with the community please send an email to auntyzenya@nigerianbulletin.com - please do not use your real names or add phone numbers to your emails

In a few months, I am supposed to be having the best day of my life as I finally marry the man I love. We wanted to keep the celebration quiet, so we are only having a small gathering of friends and family members. But my beautiful day was almost ruined when I saw the name of my uncle on the list of guests from my parents. When I was 14 years old, my uncle sexually assaulted me and it ruined a big part of my life.As I turned 14, my parents made plans to travel for two weeks and I declined to go. They asked if I minded staying with my uncle and his wife for the two weeks and I did not mind because my uncle and I had always been close when I was growing up. But after my parents left, my uncle began to act suspiciously. His touches became more and more inappropriate and I became more uncomfortable. When his wife was away for the day, my uncle sexually assaulted me and my childhood died.When my parents sent me their invitation list with my uncle's name on it, I sat in a chair and cried. With only months before my wedding, I may have to relive that day when I was 14 and tell my parents what happened. Whether they believe me or not is unimportant. On what is supposed to be the happiest day of my life, I will not have the uncle that destroyed my childhood as an honored guest.What do you think?That's a sad one.The issue of assault seems to have become part of the evils of life especially for the young female.Dear writer,My advice to you is to help yourself.The more you hold on the pain and anger the more you a hurting. Face this from the point of strenght.You could tell your husband to be, but not from the point of "oh -pity-me".You must forgive this uncle of yours,by doing so you are not just doing him a favour but rather you are setting yourself free.Do this for yourself!Let your husband know that you have forgiven him- a virtue he will always admire in you.If I where you, I won't tell my Parents at this point,since I have been able to grow into adulthood with this,what difference will it make now telling them?You Will End Up destroying THE RELASTIONSHIP Or Rather Helping Your Uncle destroy the r/ship they have.If you have younger ones protect them from him.Tell him to his face how he hurt you in the past and how you have forgiven him and why he should smend his ways.Make sure you have him see how happy you have grown to bevome in life and how you have moved beyond human limitations and bad behaviours.Nobody has the right or ability to steal your joy any day,trust me with this.Lol. ..this is a long one but do heed to it.Thank you, God Bless your day.-----------------------