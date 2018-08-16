  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Henry Cavill Is Reportedly Done With His Role As ‘Superman’ – Ubergizmo

#1
For those who are hoping to see a Superman movie sequel, you might be disappointed to learn if and when that does happen, actor Henry Cavill will not be playing the role of Superman anymore.

This is according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter who has heard from sources that …



via Ubergizmo – https://ift.tt/2x5rED8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top