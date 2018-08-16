For those who are hoping to see a Superman movie sequel, you might be disappointed to learn if and when that does happen, actor Henry Cavill will not be playing the role of Superman anymore.
This is according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter who has heard from sources that …
via Ubergizmo – https://ift.tt/2x5rED8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
This is according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter who has heard from sources that …
via Ubergizmo – https://ift.tt/2x5rED8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]