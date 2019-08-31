JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Herder Remanded In Prison Custody For Allegedly Killing Farmer In Niger – Sahara Reporters

#1
A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a herder, Mohammed Bello, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing a farmer pending legal advice.

Magistrate Mariam Kings declined to take his plea on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter. Kings directed the police …

herdsmen.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LgHb9z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top