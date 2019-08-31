A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a herder, Mohammed Bello, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing a farmer pending legal advice.
Magistrate Mariam Kings declined to take his plea on grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter. Kings directed the police …
