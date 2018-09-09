The Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau has lost three of its personnel in the conflict between herders and natives of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.
Confirming the incident, yesterday, in Jos, the Special Task Force Commander, Major General Augustine Chris Agundu said …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wWDAah
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Confirming the incident, yesterday, in Jos, the Special Task Force Commander, Major General Augustine Chris Agundu said …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2wWDAah
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]