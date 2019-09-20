Attacks from herders killed more Nigerians in 2018, compared to the number of deaths caused by Boko Haram in the country, according to 2019 Global Terrorism Index (GTI).
The GTI report released on Wednesday ranked Nigeria, for the fifth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, globally.
READ MORE
The GTI report released on Wednesday ranked Nigeria, for the fifth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, globally.
READ MORE