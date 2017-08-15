The menace of fulani herdsmen in Delta state made women in Iyede community, Isoko North local government area, have shut that axis of the busy Ughelli – Asaba Road. The women on Tuesday, according to Vanguard newspaper, joined by the community youths and men at the background, set off for the mass action at dawn, denying vehicles access to and fro on that axis. “Our major pain are the deaths, rape and trauma being suffered by our mothers and young girls at the mercy of marauding herdsmen. If we can no longer go to our farms again because of herdsmen, on what do we now survive as poor farmers", they said.