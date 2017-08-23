A 72-year-old woman (name withheld) was allegedly raped by some suspected Fulani herdsmen on her farmland in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. According to Punch’s report, another woman (name withheld) was also allegedly raped by the same set of herdsmen in the council area. Speaking on her experience in the hands of the alleged rapists, the septuagenarian, Akinseye explained that she was working on her farm on the fateful day when the two Fulani herdsmen attacked her and took turns to rape her. She said, “I was working on the farm when the two men invaded my farm and before I could question them on their mission in my farm, they gagged me and tear my clothes and they raped me one after the other. They threatened to kill me thereafter if I make any noise and left me in the farm after injuring me” Youths from the area under the auspices of Ondo State Youth Coalition and farmers across the 18 local government area of the state on Wednesday protested against the development and also against the incessant attack on their women in the area. The protesters threatened to take laws into their hands if the state government and the security agencies in the state failed to address the issue immediately.