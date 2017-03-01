Submit Post Advertise

    Three secondary school teachers in Ebomisi Secondary school, Ugbogiobo village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area have been kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

    It was gathered that the kidnappers are demanding N10 million as ransom.

    Vanguard learned that the three male teachers were abducted, Monday, while returning from school.

    It was gathered that three other female teachers, who were said to be in the company of the abducted teachers, were allowed to go by the abductors.

    In reaction, students from the school abandoned their classes and made bonfires on the Benin-Akure road leaving passengers and motorists stranded for many hours.
     
