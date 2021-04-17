Kayode Israel
Herdsmen kill 12 in fresh attacks in Plateau, Benue, scores injured - New Telegraph
Twelve persons have been killed with scores injured and many displaced in fresh attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State and Wereng Village in Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State during the week. At least six…
www.newtelegraphng.com