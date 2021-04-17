  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Herdsmen kill 12 in fresh attacks in Plateau, Benue, scores injured – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Herdsmen kill 12 in fresh attacks in Plateau, Benue, scores injured - New Telegraph

Twelve persons have been killed with scores injured and many displaced in fresh attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Abe, Tse-Ugbadu and Goh in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State and Wereng Village in Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State during the week. At least six…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Gunmen reportedly invade Benue Community, kill scores - Daily Post
Replies
0
Views
292
ese
E
K
Metro Four killed, seven injured as suspected herdsmen attack Benue community – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
339
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Gunmen kill 11 soldiers in Benue - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
324
ese
E
E
Metro Bandits Attack Six Villages, Kill Scores In Zamfara - Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
366
ese
E
C
Metro Midnight fire guts 18 houses in Benue community – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
367
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top