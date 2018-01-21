Submit Post Advertise

Metro Herdsmen Killings: Benue Indigenes Take Protest to Enugu

    Benue indigenes living in the 5 southeastern states on Saturday protested the incessant killing of their kinsmen in their home state by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Enugu.

    Spokesmen of the protesters, Chief Abel Abah the Ochidoma of Enugu State, Reverend Ternenbe Tor of Universal Reformed Christian Church and Dr David Wayas of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put an end to the killings.

    They vowed to defend themselves if the authorities refuse to check the spate of killings in their home state.

    They also wondered why FG classified the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a Terrorist group while the Fulani herdsmen who have been killing innocent people are left to roam about the streets scot-free.
     

    Comments