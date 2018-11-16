Metro Herdsmen Killings: NYSC Makes Announcement On Posting Of Corpers To Benue – Naijaloaded

#1
Following Governor Samuel Ortom’s intervention, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has promised to resume posting of corps members to Benue State.

Recall that as a result of the heightened tension the herdsmen crisis generated in Benue at the beginning of …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2RYyPoS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top