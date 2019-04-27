A notorious human trafficker named Abdallah Hidou, better known as Malohiya, is awaiting trial on charges of trafficking African migrants to Italy from Niger.
His arrest was the result of a joint African and European police investigation. Abdallah Hidou who is a local celebrity in Niger and is said …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Wbiuzt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
His arrest was the result of a joint African and European police investigation. Abdallah Hidou who is a local celebrity in Niger and is said …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Wbiuzt
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]