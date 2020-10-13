Metro Here’s What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Policing Unit – Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) – BellaNaija


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.bellanaija.com

Here’s What Nigerians Have to Say About the New Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit

The Nigerian youths have been protesting for days now for the government to #EndPoliceBrutality and #EndSARS. Part of their wish was granted on the 11th of October when the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been dissolved. This...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Sports What Super Eagles stars had to say about #ENDSARS trend – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
325
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu presents demands of Lagos #EndSARS protesters to President Buhari and IGP – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
71
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics #EndSARS: Protest continues until Buhari addresses the nation, Nigerians react to disbandment of SARS – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
375
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro At last, IGP orders immediate disbandment of SARS offices nationwide – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
397
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
siteadmin
Politics What Buhari said about COVID-19, movement restriction in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja (FULL TEXT) - Premium Times
Replies
0
Views
974
siteadmin
siteadmin

Sponsor Posts

Top