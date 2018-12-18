Sports Here Is What Manchester City Striker, Gabriel Jesus, Said After Ending His Goal Drought – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus, has reacted to his goal drought that ended over the weekend when they visited Everton.

The Brazilian didn’t only end end his goal drought over the weekend, he also scored his first brace for the defending champions after 36 league games since he last …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QClxBX

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top