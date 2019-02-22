Following Tiwa Savage’s tweet today, February 20th, at her rumoured lover, Wizkid, social media have been in serious frenzy.
The message which read ” @ wizkidayo you inspire me so much” is Tiwa’s first message on the social media scene having been away for quite a while....
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2XgZK2x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The message which read ” @ wizkidayo you inspire me so much” is Tiwa’s first message on the social media scene having been away for quite a while....
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2XgZK2x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]