Business Heritage Bank’s MD has an important advice for Nigerian entrepreneurs – Nairametrics

#1
Mr Ifie Sekibo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Limited, had over the weekend advised young and aspiring entrepreneurs about the importance of partnership, saying that it is the key towards the actualisation of success in business.

He gave the advice in Lagos while interacting with a …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2QjIF48

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top