Imagine exchanging your marriage vows on the beach with the waves swooshing happily and as the beach wind whispers a happy married life, you run off on the sandy shore with your guests.
Having your dream Nigerian wedding on the beach should not be difficult, should it? Fortunately, Lagos has choice beach resorts where your dream wedding can be actualized:
1. Chaka Resort
Chaka Resort. Photo credit: Chaka Resort
This would be a dream to walk down this Alice In Wonderland-like garden to meet the love of your life. This beach resort has a restaurant, a hall and a pool so you can waltz your way on the beach sand to the hall for your wedding reception.
2. La Campagne Tropicana Resort
La Campagne Tropicana Resort. Photo credit: Lacampagne
A favourite of many tourists because of its romantic and serene feel, you don’t want to miss out on the moment of saying "I do" with the beautiful gleaming sun as a witness.
3. Coconut Beach
Coconut Beach. Photo credit: hotels.ng
What better place to have your wedding other than staying under the coconut trees to give you the Hawaiian effect. The Coconut beach resort is located in the historical city of Badagry. You can ride on a horse, wear a real tiara flower and add the delicious coconuts to your refreshment.
4. Inagbe Beach Resort
Inagbe Resort. LinkedIn.com
This resort is allegedly owned by the Ooni of Ife. It offers you the experience of a lifetime to have your reception on their "floating bar".
