Researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center have found that high levels of fructose in the diet inhibit the liver’s ability to properly metabolize fat.
This effect is specific to fructose. Indeed, equally high levels of glucose in the diet actually improve the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2Oup17w
This effect is specific to fructose. Indeed, equally high levels of glucose in the diet actually improve the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News https://ift.tt/2Oup17w
Last edited by a moderator:[53]