Entertainment Highlife music legend, Sir Victor Olaiya is dead - Vanguard Newspaper Nigeria

#1
One of highlife music legends, Sir Victor Olaiya, has passed on in Lagos, aged 89 years, after a brief illness. Olaiya, whose music has continued to attract both old and young artistes, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Wednesday.

The deceased, who celebrated his 89 birthday last December, was confirmed dead by Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd., Bimbo Esho.

victor-oliaya.gif


Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/02/breaking-sir-victor-olaiya-is-dead/
 
[53]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top