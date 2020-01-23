One of highlife music legends, Sir Victor Olaiya, has passed on in Lagos, aged 89 years, after a brief illness. Olaiya, whose music has continued to attract both old and young artistes, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Wednesday.
The deceased, who celebrated his 89 birthday last December, was confirmed dead by Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd., Bimbo Esho.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/02/breaking-sir-victor-olaiya-is-dead/
