Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Chelsea goals and Eden Hazard struck twice as the Blues moved back into the top four with a dominant 5-0 victory over Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge.
The win ended a troubled week for Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, following Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat by …
