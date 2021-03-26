Metro Hijab: Go to your schools, Oyedepo tells Muslim students – New Telegraph News


Hijab: Go to your schools, Oyedepo tells Muslim students - New Telegraph

Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has asked Kwara State Government and Muslim faithful to leave missionary schools alone for their owners. Oyedepo said this in a viral video on Wednesday, over the crisis regarding the use of...
