Submit Post Advertise

World HIV Positive Lady Vows To Infect 400 Men Before She Dies [PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'World News' started by kemi, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:04 PM. Views count: 946

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A lady living with HIV virus in Ghana, Naddy Obeng, has vowed to infect more than 400 men before she dies since a man infected her with the disease.

    The lady in a WhatsApp chat with one of her friends, alleged that she has infected eight men already and would not die alone as she embarks on a nationwide tour of spreading the disease to randy men because one of them infected her same way.

    A screen shot of the leaked message shared on social media by the friend with the handle @emmanwandud, shows Obeng boasting that she has successfully gotten eight men and is on a mission to infect at least 400 men before her time is done.

    See screenshot and her photos below:

    hiv ghana girl 1.PNG

    hiv ghana girl 3.PNG

    hiv ghana girl 2.PNG


    Source: Tuko
     
    kemi, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:04 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    @Samguine, biko, don't go to Ghana for the holidays. :)
     
    Oluogunjobi, Dec 22, 2016 at 7:25 PM
    #2
  3. aligbere blessing

    aligbere blessing Member

    Na wetin serve the lady right. Don't she knows that you can't eat your cake and have it? Wen she has been collecting bales of money from the work who she epp.my advise for samguine is that he should look well before he leap. Make he no go bcox Indimi don use money collect him bride con dey sleep with anyhow ladies o Lol
     
    aligbere blessing, Dec 22, 2016 at 10:42 PM
    #3