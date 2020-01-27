World Hong Kong declares Wuhan virus outbreak an ’emergency’ – The Hindu

#1
Hong Kong on Saturday declared a new coronavirus outbreak as an “emergency” — the city’s highest warning tier — as authorities ramped up measures to reduce the risk of further infections.

The announcement came as city leader Carrie Lam faced criticism in some quarters over her …

virus.JPG

Read more via The Hindu – Health – https://ift.tt/30S8IW9

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top