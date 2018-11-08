The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Imo, Hope Uzodinma, says Governor Rochas Okorocha has underestimated his name and he has become in the state.
According to him, governor Okorocha’s membership of the party was, indeed, a minus. He said: “Okorocha has run for many elections …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2zAv0yA
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, governor Okorocha’s membership of the party was, indeed, a minus. He said: “Okorocha has run for many elections …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2zAv0yA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]