Twitter users are in shock after a young Nigerian man burnt his dog alive just for the fun of it and filmed it.
Before burning the dog named Jon snow, the boy took to WhatsApp to reveal that he intends to kill his dog. He asked for advice on what method to use in murdering the pet.
