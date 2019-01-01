Metro HORROR! 8 Persons Burnt To Death In Ondo Road Crash (Graphic Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
Eight persons have been reported dead after a road crash which occurred at Ore, in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State.

The deceased, who were said to be transiting through the state, were burnt to death in the lone accident. …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2CIfm72

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top