Eight persons have been reported dead after a road crash which occurred at Ore, in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State.
The deceased, who were said to be transiting through the state, were burnt to death in the lone accident. …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2CIfm72
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The deceased, who were said to be transiting through the state, were burnt to death in the lone accident. …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2CIfm72
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]