A Nigerian man has landed in serious trouble after stabbing his brother to death while fighting over a woman....
An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Collins Abakwe, to 10 years in prison for stabbing his younger brother Chibuike Abakwe to death during an argument over a girl....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2RmQ8QT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Collins Abakwe, to 10 years in prison for stabbing his younger brother Chibuike Abakwe to death during an argument over a girl....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2RmQ8QT
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]