Metro Horror As Man Stabs Brother To Death While Fighting Over A Woman – Tori News

#1
A Nigerian man has landed in serious trouble after stabbing his brother to death while fighting over a woman....

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Collins Abakwe, to 10 years in prison for stabbing his younger brother Chibuike Abakwe to death during an argument over a girl....



Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2RmQ8QT

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top