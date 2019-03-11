The Nation reports that Amina Dauda, a housewife accused of killing her husband, Mohammed Matazu, a former reporter with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kaduna, by burning him, is being tried in court. She will know her fate on …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ERZFd8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ERZFd8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[245]