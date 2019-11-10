The hotel cleaner, Jane A Las-Vegas hotel cleaner simply identified as ‘Jane’ has won a child support battle of two million dollars(700 Million Naira) off a young millionaire whom she never slept with but has a baby for.
Narrating how it was possible during the court hearing, Jane …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/36OBh9u
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Narrating how it was possible during the court hearing, Jane …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/36OBh9u
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[98]