Politics House: Gbajabiamila set to be crowned speaker – Newtelegraph

#1
Barring any last minute changes, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will, today, emerge as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

The erstwhile house leader may square up against the immediate past chairman of the House Committee on …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Ix92B0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top