It was all over the internet last weekend – the whereabouts of two undergraduates and a friend who went missing without a trace in Abuja. The two friends identified as Veronica Otogo and Bisola Mohammed who were said to be students of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola, and a young man identified as Damilola Oribuyaku reportedly went missing on Veronica’s birthday. Reports say that the two friends were last seen on Friday after they had gone to pick a cake for Veronica’s 24th birthday party. It was learnt that the two students drove a Highlander, which had also yet to be found while a CRV owned by 29-year-old Damilola, who was said to have travelled from Lagos, to visit Veronica in Abuja. Veronica’s elder sister, Geraldine Otogo, told Punch that “They have not been found and we have not heard anything about their whereabouts. I have a shop in Wuse II. ”We came back from the shop around 5 pm and bought a cake and some other things for the family. Bisola (Mohammed), who came to visit Veronica from Lagos, said she wanted to buy a cake for Veronica. They left for Cold Stone to get the cake at about 6 pm. “My house is in Dawaki. My thought was that if they were going to Cold Stone, it should be the one in Gwarinpa. I never knew they could go to Wuse II. They were with one Damilola at Cold Stone. ”I don’t think he is Veronica’s friend because she had never mentioned his name to me before. I also asked her friends here in Abuja; none of them could identify Damilola as her friend. Probably, he is Bisola’s friend. “Damilola is also missing, but his family had found his car opposite Cold Stone with a broken windscreen. A lady called me at about 11 pm yesterday (Saturday) and said her friend actually saw Bisola, Veronica and Damilola at Cold Stone in Wuse II on Friday. A man also called me that his brother (Damilola) was missing.” Narrating the scene, Damilola’s sister, Jumoke Oribuyaku, said the victims were probably whisked away by abductors in Veronica’s Jeep, adding that her brother never had a disagreement with anyone. Jumoke said, “We don’t have information about his whereabouts for now, but we have been able to establish that he had a connection with two other girls (Veronica and Mohammed). They got missing at the same spot. Veronica was celebrating her birthday and he left his place of work. “We were able to find out that he sent a message to Veronica that day to wish her a happy birthday. We found his car vandalised around Cold Stone. So, we thought whoever did that probably put three of them in another vehicle. Veronica and Damilola are friends.” Confirming the reports, the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, ASP Anjuguri Menzah, said investigations had commenced into the case.