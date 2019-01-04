Metro How 5,113 Nigerians were killed in 11 months – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
THE year 2018 was one that many Nigerian families would want to forget in a hurry but alas they cannot.

Reason: Many families across all states of the country lost members to the flickering flames of insecurity, which according to Vanguard’s tally …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2C1zgs9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top