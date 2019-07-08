advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business How AfCFTA affects every Nigerian Business – Nairametrics

#1
On Sunday, July 8 2019, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), joining over 50 countries in ratifying what is considered the largest free trade agreement in any continent in the world.

The agreement is expected to encourage …

presdo.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2Xtz1ic

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top