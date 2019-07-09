Facts have emerged how the immediate past Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, used “discretionary powers” to award cars worth over N1billion as exit package to himself, his deputy, the Secretary to the State Government and other principal officers of his government. PREMIUM TIMES gathered that most of …
