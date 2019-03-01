Politics How Akpabio Was Rigged Out — Oshiomhole – Nairaland

#1
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio was rigged out of the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom state.

Akpabio of the APC lost his senatorial seat to Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HeOSgb

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top