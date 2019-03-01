The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio was rigged out of the senatorial election in Akwa Ibom state.
Akpabio of the APC lost his senatorial seat to Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HeOSgb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Akpabio of the APC lost his senatorial seat to Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HeOSgb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]