Politics How APC won Osun election through ‘remote-control’ – Buhari – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, won the Osun State governorship election through “remote-control.”

Buhari made the disclosure yesterday, during a meeting with monarchs led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan at the banquet hall of Osun State Government House, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2B5H5gI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top