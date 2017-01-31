Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries on Monday accepted an invitation from the DSS to appear before it so as to answer questions bordering on hate speech and public incitement. Apostle Suleiman was caught in a viral video instructing his members to kill Fulani herdsmen in self-defense. He has since then been accused of to kill Muslims. The cleric got to the office of the agency around 7pm on Monday evening. “We arrived here (SSS office) this evening, at about 7 p.m. and the people to question him were not immediately available," his spokesman Phrank Shuaibu said according to Premium Times. “The questioning began about 40 minutes ago. But we are sure that in a short while we will leave this place,” he said around 10pm on Monday night. The cleric was released before 11pm. Details of the interrogation are yet to be released.