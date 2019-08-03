JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro How armed SSS operatives arrested Sowore – Witness – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
A witness has narrated how operatives of Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, arrested Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian newspaper publisher and activist. Mr Sowore was arrested in Lagos at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a terse message on his Twitter handle. The arrest comes barely two days …

sowore2.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YkhCh3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top