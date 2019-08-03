A witness has narrated how operatives of Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, arrested Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian newspaper publisher and activist. Mr Sowore was arrested in Lagos at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a terse message on his Twitter handle. The arrest comes barely two days …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YkhCh3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YkhCh3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]