Politics How Atiku hired lobbyist for $30,000 to unseat Buhari, make him ‘authentic President’ – Vanguard News

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been reported to have employed the services of a United States lobbyist firm to battle the All Progressive Congress candidate (APC) as he challenged the outcome of the February 23 presidential poll.

Buhari and Atiku Lloyd Ukwu, who …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UJWSg8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top