Politics How Atiku kicked out Alex Ekwueme from PDP – Nnamdi Kanu – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of kicking Alex Ekwume out of the PDP.

Kanu alleged that Atiku kicked out the late former Vice President after the latter formed the party. …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2SmKimJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top