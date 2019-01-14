A former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Danjuma, said former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, manipulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, “to drive a wedge” between the two in the first term of their administration between 1999 and 2003.Mr Danjuma said this at a meeting on October 25, 2002 with then United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Howard Jeter, in Abuja.A diplomatic cable dated November 5, 2002 which recorded the meeting was published by Wikileaks.