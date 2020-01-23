As Edo State 2020 governorship election draws nearer, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and across the country have continued to express worry over the chances of their party retaining power. One of their major concerns …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2vUG9f7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2vUG9f7
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]