Politics How Bayelsa verdict weighs against Oshiomhole as Edo guber race draws near – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
As Edo State 2020 governorship election draws nearer, stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and across the country have continued to express worry over the chances of their party retaining power. One of their major concerns …

oshiomohle.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2vUG9f7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top