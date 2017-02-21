In 2016, Boko Haram terrorists reportedly abducted nearly 2,000 children for its war against the Nigerian government. The staggering number was contained in data verified by the United Nations and its partners. UNICEF said it has released some of the child soldiers from the hold of armed groups like Boko Haram in several war torn countries including Yemen, Syria and South Sudan; THE CABLE reports. The children were recruited to fight in the north east states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, Doune Porter, the spokesperson of the UN body for children, UNICEF, said. Exact data on the number of children used and recruited in armed conflict are difficult to confirm because of the unlawful nature of child recruitment.