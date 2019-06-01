Obong Victor Attah was the civilian governor of Akwa Ibom state from 1999-2007. He is also referred to by many as the father of Resource Control.
In this interview with journalists in Uyo ahead of the 20years anniversary of Nigeria democracy, he bares his …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/30Yu0B9
Get More Nigeria Political News
In this interview with journalists in Uyo ahead of the 20years anniversary of Nigeria democracy, he bares his …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/30Yu0B9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]