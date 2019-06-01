Politics How Buhari can stop agitations for Nigeria’s disintegration — Attah – Vanguard News

#1
Obong Victor Attah was the civilian governor of Akwa Ibom state from 1999-2007. He is also referred to by many as the father of Resource Control.

In this interview with journalists in Uyo ahead of the 20years anniversary of Nigeria democracy, he bares his …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/30Yu0B9

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top