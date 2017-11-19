Fresh facts emerged, on Saturday that wanted ex-Presidential Pension Reform Task Team Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, had sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, in January last year, in order to appeal for his resinstatement into the civil service, but was shunned by Mr. President. According to Vanguard, Maina, who had been hiding in Dubai since 2013, turned to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who was part of the presidential visit to the Middle East, to explain his predicament and seek his support in being recalled but was initially rebuffed. However, due to mounting pressure from Maina, Malami sought and got security clearance from the Director of the Department of State Service to meet with Maina in the presence of the National Security Adviser. Vanguard learnt that through the meeting, Maina was able to convince Malami and other government officials that he had a dossier on top government functionaries, who had been stealing at least N3.3 billion monthly by adding 33,000 ghost pensioners to the payroll.