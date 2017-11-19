Submit Post Advertise

Politics How Buhari Shunned Maina in Dubai

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 12:13 PM. Views count: 102

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Fresh facts emerged, on Saturday that wanted ex-Presidential Pension Reform Task Team Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, had sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, in January last year, in order to appeal for his resinstatement into the civil service, but was shunned by Mr. President.

    According to Vanguard, Maina, who had been hiding in Dubai since 2013, turned to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who was part of the presidential visit to the Middle East, to explain his predicament and seek his support in being recalled but was initially rebuffed.

    However, due to mounting pressure from Maina, Malami sought and got security clearance from the Director of the Department of State Service to meet with Maina in the presence of the National Security Adviser.

    Vanguard learnt that through the meeting, Maina was able to convince Malami and other government officials that he had a dossier on top government functionaries, who had been stealing at least N3.3 billion monthly by adding 33,000 ghost pensioners to the payroll.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 12:13 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Shunned Maina
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Congratulates Jonathan At 60

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 11:47 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      259
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 11:47 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Kwara LG Poll: PDP Alleges Massive Rigging, Buhari Says It Is Untrue

      RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2017 at 9:20 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      734
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 18, 2017 at 9:20 PM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Probes Death of 26 Nigerian Female Migrants

      RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2017 at 8:27 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      443
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 18, 2017 at 8:27 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Fani-Kayode 'Admits Jonathan Won Gold In Corruption' But...

      RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 2:22 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,693
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 17, 2017 at 2:22 PM
    5. Lequte
      Politics

      BBC Shuns Buhari and NASS, Prepares to Air Aisha's 'Explosive' Interview on Saturday

      Lequte, Oct 13, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      3,653
      Lequte
      Oct 14, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Bayelsa Poll: Buhari Shuns Sylva, Condemns Violence

      RemmyAlex, Dec 13, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,284
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 13, 2015
    7. Jules
      Politics

      Obasanjo, Buhari, Mark shun centenary event

      Jules, Feb 28, 2014, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,415
      curator
      Feb 28, 2014

    Comments