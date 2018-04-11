Submit Post Advertise

How Buhari will help Igbos become President of Nigeria – SGF, Mustapha

    Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has revealed why people of the South-East should support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

    The SGF said supporting Buhari’s second term bid was the “shortest way” to Igbo presidency.

    Mustapha said this while receiving a delegation of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

    According to the SGF, with Buhari’s declaration, the APC needed to open its doors to others.



