MTN Jolly Data - Nigeria

Jobs & Careers How can I improve my child's academic performance at school?

#1
It is important for parents to find out in time the cause of the drop in academic performance and to ensure that the child is motivated to good education.

The main reasons for poor academic performance in the student can be either problems with his health, or psychological problems that prevent the student to focus on his studies.

For the child to start learning well, you will have to study with him for some time. That doesn't mean you have to do lessons for a schoolboy. But you can control your homework and explain strange subjects
foto.jpg
 
[115]
serebrina

serebrina

Member
#2
It is important for children to concentrate on their studies. If there are distractions then the quality of learning will be reduced. This should also be taken into account.
My kids are in school. And it's not always all good. But I want to give my sons a good education. After school, they study with tutors. I found a tutor of mathematics, French, physics for children. They were praised by the teacher.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top