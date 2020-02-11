It is important for parents to find out in time the cause of the drop in academic performance and to ensure that the child is motivated to good education.The main reasons for poor academic performance in the student can be either problems with his health, or psychological problems that prevent the student to focus on his studies.For the child to start learning well, you will have to study with him for some time. That doesn't mean you have to do lessons for a schoolboy. But you can control your homework and explain strange subjects