advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

General Health How can I prevent recurrent UTIs? – Harvard Health

#1
Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are common infections that can occur when urine pools in the bladder and bacteria start to grow.

These infections can be more common in older women for several reasons, including thinning of vaginal tissue, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, or difficulty with emptying the bladder completely....

infection.jpg

Read more via “sexual health” – Google News http://bit.ly/2WRaMyM
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top