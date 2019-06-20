Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are common infections that can occur when urine pools in the bladder and bacteria start to grow.
These infections can be more common in older women for several reasons, including thinning of vaginal tissue, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, or difficulty with emptying the bladder completely....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News http://bit.ly/2WRaMyM
These infections can be more common in older women for several reasons, including thinning of vaginal tissue, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, or difficulty with emptying the bladder completely....
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News http://bit.ly/2WRaMyM
Last edited by a moderator:[2]