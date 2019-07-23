Journalist, three police officers in critical condition•Nobody can stop our protest in Lagos —
IMN•Buhari summons IGP, orders him to protect Nigerians•Clash forces Lawan to postpone meeting with
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30O1Urk •
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
IMN•Buhari summons IGP, orders him to protect Nigerians•Clash forces Lawan to postpone meeting with
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30O1Urk •
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[107]